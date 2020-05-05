Left Menu
Development News Edition

China reports 16 new coronavirus cases, total tally reaches 82,881

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 05-05-2020 09:47 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 09:47 IST
China reports 16 new coronavirus cases, total tally reaches 82,881

China has reported 16 new coronavirus cases, including 15 asymptomatic ones, taking the total number of infections in the country to 82,881, health officials said on Tuesday. The National Health Commission (NHC) said that one confirmed imported case of a Chinese national returning from abroad was reported in Shanghai on Monday.

With 15 new asymptomatic cases reported on the mainland, the total number of such infections has reached 947, including 94 from overseas. These cases are under medical observation.

Asymptomatic cases are those who test positive for the COVID-19 but develop no symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat. However, they pose a risk of spreading the disease to others. No new domestically transmitted case was reported on Monday, it said, adding a total of 395 people were undergoing treatment for the COVID-19.

The total number of fatalities in the country remained at 4,633 as no deaths were reported on Monday, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. The total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 82,881, the NHC said, adding that a total of 395 patients are still undergoing treatment.

As the virus cases abated in its epicentre Wuhan, Heilongjiang province bordering Russia has emerged as the new centre for the COVID-19. The province has reported a total of 558 locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases and 386 imported cases.

Also by Monday, 492 locally-transmitted COVID-19 patients, as well as 227 imported cases from the province, were discharged from hospital after recovery, the Xinhua news agency reported. So far 77,853 people who contracted the virus have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, the report said.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump taps Indian-American lawyer as US representative to World Bank's lending arm IBRD

US President Donald Trump has nominated Indian-American lawyer Ashok Michael Pinto as a representative to the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the World Banks lending arm. Pinto, who has worked as a Special Assistant a...

Petrol price hiked by Rs 1.67 per litre, diesel by Rs 7.10 a litre in Delhi after state govt raises VAT on auto fuel.

Petrol price hiked by Rs 1.67 per litre, diesel by Rs 7.10 a litre in Delhi after state govt raises VAT on auto fuel....

F1 director says more spending cuts needed to preserve teams

The managing director of Formula One has said spending cuts will be necessary to prevent the tragedy of teams leaving the sport amid the coronavirus. Ross Brawn added Monday that the cost cap for the 2021 season is set to be cut to 145 mill...

Vin Diesel confirms 'Chronicles of Riddick 4' script almost ready

Hollywood action star Vin Diesel has confirmed that the latest script of Furya, the fourth film in the Chronicles of Riddick series, will be complete soon. The 52-year-old star, who is set to reprise his role as anti-hero Richard B Riddick ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020