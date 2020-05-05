Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the new coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 10:42 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 10:42 IST
More than 3.59 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 250,386 have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT on Tuesday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. EUROPE * Total cases in Germany increased by 685 to 163,860 and the death toll rose by 139 to 6,831. * Britain's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 288 to 28,734. * The death toll in Italy climbed by 195 on Monday, against 174 the day before. * Total deaths in France rose above 25,000 on Monday. * Italy and Spain were among a slew of countries easing lockdown restrictions on Monday, but officials cautioned against moving too swiftly. * The coronavirus reproduction rate in Poland is falling and authorities expect it to reach 1 in the coming days. * Total cases in Russia rose by 10,581 over the past 24 hours, compared with 10,633 the previous day. AMERICAS * More than 1.18 million people have been infected in the United States and 68,869 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 0200 GMT on Tuesday. * A newly revised coronavirus mortality model predicts nearly 135,000 Americans will die from COVID-19 by early August, almost double previous projections, researchers said. * The U.S. Senate convened in Washington for the first time in nearly six weeks on Monday despite concern it might put lawmakers and staff at risk of contracting the new coronavirus. * There have been 4,075 new cases in Brazil and 263 deaths over the last 24 hours and indigenous leaders in the country have asked the World Health Organization (WHO) to set up an emergency fund to help protect their communities. * Total cases in Ecuador surpassed 30,000. * Colombia again widened the government deficit limit for 2020, this time to 6.1% of the gross domestic product (GDP). * Mexico registered 1,434 new cases and 117 additional fatalities, bringing the national tally to 24,905 cases and 2,271 deaths.

ASIA-PACIFIC * China reported one new case for May 4, down from three the day before. Total cases in China stand at 82,881, while the death toll remained at 4,633. * Bangladesh reported more than 10,000 cases on Monday. * New Zealand recorded no new cases for a second day, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the outcome of her discussions with Australia on a travel bubble between the two countries would be announced later in the day. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The death toll in Iran rose by 74 in the past 24 hours to 6,277. * A plane carrying aid supplies for use in the fight against the coronavirus crashed in Somalia on Monday, killing all six people on board. * Syrian President Bashar al-Assad warned the country could face a "real catastrophe" if cases spike and overwhelm health services. ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Asian stocks rose, tracking a late Wall Street rally as governments eased coronavirus lockdowns while oil extended gains on expectations fuel demand would begin to pick up. * Australia will lose about A$4 billion ($2.6 billion) every week due to restrictions on movement and economic activity, according to excerpts of Treasurer Josh Frydenberg's speech seen by Reuters. * The outlook for the Federal Reserve's balance sheet is "highly uncertain" given the economic deterioration caused by the pandemic, the New York Fed said in a report. * Hong Kong's economy recorded in the first quarter its deepest annual contraction since at least 1974. * Indonesia's economic growth in the first quarter slowed significantly more than expected to the weakest in nearly two decades. * Egypt's non-oil private sector activity collapsed in April, a survey showed. (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Vinay Dwivedi and Uttaresh.V; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Arun Koyyur and Anil D'Silva)

