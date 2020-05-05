EU has not been naive in dealings with China -Thierry Breton

EU has not been naive in dealings with China -Thierry BretonReuters | Paris | Updated: 05-05-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 12:40 IST
The European Union has not been naive in its dealings with China, said EU Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton on Tuesday, as rifts emerge between the United States and China over the origins of the coronavirus.
"We are absolutely not naive," Breton told France Info radio on Tuesday, when asked if the EU might have shown any gullibility in its dealings with China.
Britain said on Monday that China has questions to answer over the information it shared about the coronavirus outbreak, while the United States has scaled up its rhetoric over Chinese culpability for the virus in recent days.
