Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand's pet groomer reopens as new coronavirus cases slow

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 13:21 IST
Thailand's pet groomer reopens as new coronavirus cases slow

Chewy and Miley, both two-year-old Schnauzer dogs, are getting their hair cut at a groomer in Bangkok for the first time since the new coronavirus outbreak began in Thailand in January.

Pet grooming shops are among a handful of businesses that the Thai government allowed to reopen this week, following the decline in the number of new coronavirus cases. Extra precautionary measures that accompanied the reopening to prevent a new round of outbreak mean that the owners of Chewy and Miley are no longer allowed inside the shop.

Instead, they have to make an appointment and pick a hairstyle for their dogs in advance. They then drop off their pooches in a sterilised basket behind a plastic barrier in front of the shop. None of the dogs' personal accessories are allowed into the shop. "To me, the possibility of getting infected comes from touching the collars, clothes, crate or bags that owners used to carry their dogs," said Sukhum Nuangjanpat, the owner of Modern Dog Grooming and School shop.

"That's why I ask customers to take back all their dog's stuff and use only the things that are provided by the shop," he said. Inside the shop, dog grooming stations are set up more than a metre apart and the shop closes for an hour after each session to allow all equipment to be cleaned.

"Instead of being able to groom more than 10 dogs during the whole day, we can only take about five in order for us to practise social distancing," Sukhum said. Thailand was the first country outside China to report a case of the new coronavirus in January, before the outbreak swept the globe.

The Southeast Asian country reported only a single new case on Tuesday, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 2,988 with 54 deaths. (Writing by Panu Wongcha-um Editing by Gareth Jones)

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian citizens stranded abroad to be brought back from May 7: Centre to SC

The Centre Tuesday told the Supreme Court that Indian citizens, who are stranded in foreign countries in the wake of lockdown and travel restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic, would be brought back from May 7 onwards. The government inform...

PSB NPAs likely to rise 2-4 pc points; may push govt to recapitalise via RBI reserves, bonds: Report

State-owned banks non-performing loans are likely to rise by 2-4 percentage points, which will put up to USD 15 billion recapitalisation pressure on the government in FY21, a foreign brokerage firm said on Tuesday. The consolidated fiscal d...

Covid-19: SC refuses to entertain plea of TMC MP against Centre’s decision on CSR funds

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to entertain Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitras plea challenging the validity of the MCA circular for excluding relief funds of chief ministers from receiving contribution by companies under Corporate Soci...

Janaushadhi Kendras accepting orders on WhatsApp, e-mail to facilitate access to medicines: Govt

Various Janaushadhi Kendras are accepting orders for medicines through WhatsApp and e-mail to ensure easier procurement of medicines by patients during the lockdown, the government said on Tuesday. At present, there are over 6,300 Pradhan M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020