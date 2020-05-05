PMBJK accepting orders for medicines on WhatsApp, e-mail amid lockdown

Amid lockdown, many Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendras(PMBJK) under the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers are accepting the orders for medicines on WhatsApp and e-mail, where on the basis of uploaded prescriptions medicines are delivered at the doorsteps of the patients. This novel move is ensuring the use of technology for facilitating easier procurement of medicines by the users.

Complementing PMBJKs for this initiative Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri DV Sadananda Gowda said, " it is heartening to note that many PMBJKs are using modern communication tools including social media platforms like Whatsapp to provide better services in effecting faster delivery of essential medicines to the needy."

PMBJKs are working under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana ( PMBJP). At present, there are over 6300 PMBJKs functioning in 726 districts of the country ensuring the supply of quality medicines at affordable prices. These medicines are cheaper by about 50% to 90% on average. In April 2020 around 52, crore Rupees worth of medicine has been supplied throughout the country.

In addition, supply arrangements with India Post have also been made for supply to remotely located stores.

Moreover, Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India(BPPI) under Department of Pharmaceuticals, Union Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, has paid its vendors within due date for solving their working capital issues for raw material & logistics.

Dedicated Team has been created of BPPI Officers for every State to sort out bottlenecks in supply due to lockdown.

Jan Aushadhi warehouses are working at full capacity and inhouse residential arrangements have been made for staff.

Helpline numbers of BPPI are working to resolve any issues of consumers and store owners.

For maintaining a supply of essential Medicines during the lockdown period, BPPI has issued purchase orders for 178 fast-moving medicines in the month of April having MRP of Rs 186.52 crore.

