Somalia: President Farmajo thanks Turkey for medical assistance to fight COVID-19

05-05-2020
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@M_Farmaajo)

The President of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to thank his country's continued assistance.

Medical aid from Turkey has arrived in Mogadishu as Somalia is struggling to contain the spread of coronavirus that has killed 32 people and infected 722 since last month.

Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has also shared this information on his Twitter account and wrote, "We have discussed with the President of Turkey @RTErdogan, thanks for the help of brotherhood and medical supplies they sent us quickly. This aid plays a vital role in the prevention and fights against COVID19."

The Second part of the medical aid supplies, prepared at the direction of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for use against the coronavirus outbreak delivered to Somalia via Turkish Armed Forces aircraft.

Somalia received a shipment of ventilators, test kits, medical supplies, masks, overalls, and materials from Turkey to support us against coronavirus.

President Farmajo said his country is grateful to the government and people of Turkey for standing with Somalis during this crisis.

