Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain coronavirus tally stabilises but economic cost high

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 15:28 IST
Spain coronavirus tally stabilises but economic cost high

Spain reported its third day in a row of coronavirus deaths under 200, but a record number of people claiming social security benefits for April showed the cost to the economy of bringing the epidemic under control. The country is gradually emerging from a strict lockdown, with small businesses such as florists and ironmongers opening with restrictions this week. Spaniards who had been cooped up at home for more than six weeks are now allowed to take exercise.

But the weak coalition government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez must seek parliamentary approval on Wednesday for another extension of the state of emergency which gives him wide powers to enforce the exit from lockdown. The opposition People's Party has said it will not support another two-week extension to the state of emergency, which ends on Saturday, saying Sanchez should use legislation to navigate the return to normality.

The political tension comes at a critical time as the government seeks to revive an economy battered by the effects of the outbreak that has killed more than 26,000 people in Spain - one of the world's highest death tolls - and left hundreds of thousands without work. The health ministry reported 185 deaths from coronavirus in 24 hours, the third day in a row of a toll below 200. The overall number of diagnosed cases rose to 219,329 up from 218,011 the day before.

"The figures are favourable. Everything indicates that we are in a very good position for the transition process that we are going to undertake over the next few days," health emergency chief Fernando Simon told a news conference. In a sign of how the lockdown measures have generated huge financial strain for the state, data on Tuesday showed the cost of benefits paid to the 5.2 million people fully or partly depending on unemployment benefits in April more than tripled from a year earlier to 4.5 billion euros.

This represented the highest spending in history for unemployment services in Spain. (Additional reporting by Paola Luelmo; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

Madam Secretary Season 6 coming to Netflix US in May 2020

COVID-19 crisis should kickstart efforts to reach SDGs: UN deputy chief

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland's May 10 presidential election hangs in balance

The Polish Senate starts an acrimonious debate on Tuesday on legislation that would allow a presidential election scheduled for May 10 to be held entirely by postal ballot instead of at polling stations because of the coronavirus pandemic.H...

Philippines' leading TV network ordered to halt operations

A Philippine government agency has ordered the countrys leading broadcast network, which the president has targeted for its critical news coverage, to halt operations. The National Telecommunications Commission ordered ABS-CBN Corp. to stop...

Baseball-S.Korea league kicks off with 'socially distant' first pitch - but no fans

Lee Raon, a nine-year-old baseball fan, stood on the mound. But instead of throwing the ball, the boy, inside a giant clear balloon, walked towards the catcher in what was called a socially distant first pitch for South Korean club KT Wiz o...

Seasonal and undocumented workers in Portugal fall through safety net

Fatima, 57, was midway through a course for the long-term unemployed at her local job center in Lisbon, earning about 10 euros a day selling jewelry and knick-knacks at street stalls and community centers to make ends meet. Then the coronav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020