Virus figures for Spain reflect overall slowdown

Spain is adding on Tuesday 185 recorded deaths to its coronavirus fatality tally, now counting a total of 25,613 diagnosed patients who succumbed to the COVID-19 disease. The figures, which are in line with the overall slowdown of the pandemic in the country, don't capture thousands more who have died in nursing homes in March and April before they could be tested.

Despite the country's limited ability to conduct tests until recently, health ministry data showed that infections rose on Tuesday to 250,000, including some 30,000 that have been identified by antibody tests after showing no symptoms or overcoming the disease. Most new infections are happening among health workers, the data showed.

Top health official Fernando Simón said that the easing trend is clear and that the goal is now to avoid any rebound of the outbreak. He said that more than 123,000 people have recovered from the disease. Spain has this week started to roll back from lockdown in place since mid-March, one of the world's strictest.