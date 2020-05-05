Left Menu
Nigeria: 14 health workers test positive in Katsina, says Aminu Bello Masari

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 05-05-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 16:52 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@GovernorMasari)

14 health workers have tested positive for the coronavirus pandemic while treating patients in the Katsina State of Nigeria, according to a news report by This Day.

The state Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, who disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists, said 10 of the infected medical personnel were from the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Katsina, while four were from a private hospital in the state.

Masari said that the 14 infected health personnel were doctors and nurses who treated patients who came to their hospitals with normal symptoms that later tuned out to be coronavirus pandemic.

The governor is very concerned about the current threat in the country and keeps the public aware of coronavirus through social media. Yesterday, Aminu Bello Masari shared a Tweet in which he wrote, "It is indeed not a good result, we lost 4 patients and recorded 8 new #COVID19 cases."

He said: "Based on the samples that were taken on April 2 and 4, 2020, we have a total of 37 confirmed new cases. So far, we have 75 positive cases, out of them, six have been discharged from the isolation centers."

Masari has called on the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to as a matter of urgency, established a testing center in Katsina State to ensure speedy testing of suspected persons in order to combat the spread of the virus.

