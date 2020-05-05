Nigeria amending 2020 budget assuming oil at $20 per barrel -finance minister

Nigeria's government is amending its 2020 budget to assume an oil price of $20 per barrel, Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed said on Tuesday in a web conference about the impact of low oil prices on Africa's top crude exporter.

In March she said the budget would be cut and the initial assumed oil price of $57 per barrel would be reduced. Ahmed on Tuesday also said Nigerian oil and gas projects will be "delivered much later than originally planned" due to upstream budget cuts.