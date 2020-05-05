Asia coronavirus cases hit 250,000 - Reuters tally

Coronavirus cases in Asia reached a quarter of a million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, spurred by outbreaks in Singapore, Pakistan and India, even as China, South Korea and Japan significantly slowed the spread of the disease.

With 250,372 cases, Asia now accounts for just 7% of global cases, compared with 40% for Europe and 34% for North America, although experts worry that unreported cases are masking the true extent of the pandemic.