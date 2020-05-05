Left Menu
C'garh: One more tests positive for coronavirus; count 59

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-05-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 22:55 IST
A 26-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Tuesday, taking the number of such cases in the state to 59, Health officials said. Her sample tested positive at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, this evening, a public relations officer of the institute told PTI.

The woman is being admitted to the COVID-19 ward of AIIMS where at present, 22 active cases, including a nursing officer of the institute and some migrant labourers, are being treated, he added. According to a Durg district official, the woman, along with her two-year-old child reached Durg on Monday from Bhandara district of neighbouring Maharashtra by taking lift on a goods vehicle, amid lockdown restrictions.

She is a native of Bhilai town in Durg, he said. The mother-child duo was placed under quarantine and their samples were sent to AIIMS for testing on Monday, he said.

"While the woman tested positive, her child's report came out negative," he said. The COVID-19 count in the state is now 59 though the number of active cases remained 23 while 36 people have been discharged after recovery.

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 59, new cases 1, deaths 0, discharged people36, active cases 23, pPeople tested so far 21,323..

