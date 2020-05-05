Peru's president confirms coronavirus caseload now over 50,000

Peru's president confirms coronavirus caseload now over 50,000Reuters | Lima | Updated: 05-05-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 23:42 IST
Peru's President Martin Vizcarra confirmed on Tuesday that confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have now exceeded 50,000.
Vizcarra said a total of 50,189 cases had been detected, in a press conference in the capital Lima, and confirmed 1,444 deaths.
Copper-rich Peru was one of the first Latin American countries to shut down to prevent the virus spread yet nonetheless within ten days saw a doubling of its confirmed cases to become the region's second worst-hit nation after Brazil.
- READ MORE ON:
- Peru
- Martin Vizcarra
- Lima
- Brazil
- Latin American
ALSO READ
Peru launches fund to support virus-hit football clubs
SPECIAL REPORT-Peruvian coca farmers to Paris pushers, coronavirus upends global narcotics trade
Masks reused and bodies mount as Peru strains under coronavirus
Coronavirus cases accelerate in Peru to top 20,000, government extends quarantine
Coronavirus cases accelerate in Peru to top 20,000, doubling in 9 days