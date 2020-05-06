Indore municipal cooperation app adds feature to monitor COVID-19 patients in home isolation

A new 'Home Isolation' feature has been added to existing Indore 311 application of the Municipal Corporation, in which with suspected or no symptoms of COVID-19 disease will be monitored at home. "Indore is set to be the first-ever city in the country that would also be monitoring clinical parameters in home isolation as well. We have devised an app through which, patients would update their clinical data," said Dr Subodh Chaturvedi, member of the IMA and one of the team members involved in developing the feature, said.

"When we send the patient home, we provide them with a pulse oximeter through which the patient can monitor their heart rate and oxygen rate. The patient has to monitor the readings and feed the readings into the app. In case if the patient is having any symptoms, they can mention that in the app as well," added Dr Chaturvedi.

Chaitanya Krishna, Additional Commissioner Municipal Corporation, said that only those patients who are asymptomatic, mildly symptomatic or those patients have the necessary facilities for home isolation, have been provided with the permission of home isolation. "In this app, we are providing a 24-hour doctor facility who would be in constant contact with the patients and monitoring their symptoms via telemedicine or video conferencing," said Krishna. (ANI)