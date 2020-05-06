German federal govt and states agree on way to ease lockdown - draft document

German federal govt and states agree on way to ease lockdown - draft documentReuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-05-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 10:48 IST
The German federal government and the states have agreed that all shops and amateur open-air sports can restart under certain conditions and states will each decide on a gradual opening of various aspects of public life, a draft document showed. The paper, dated late on May 5, was prepared by federal chancellery chief Helge Braun and the heads of the regional chancelleries - for a telephone conference Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to hold with premiers of the states later on Wednesday.
It said states would decide on their own about a gradual opening of universities, restaurants, bars, hotels, trade fairs, cosmetic studios, brothels, theatres, fitness studios, cinemas, and discos.
