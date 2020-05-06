Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN chief: Disabled among hardest hit by virus

PTI | New York | Updated: 06-05-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 12:37 IST
UN chief: Disabled among hardest hit by virus
United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres Image Credit: ANI

The United Nations chief says the world's one billion people with disabilities are among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a video and report Wednesday that the coronavirus crisis is revealing the extent of exclusion that the most marginalized members of society experience

He said the pandemic is intensifying the inequalities that people with disabilities already face including living in poverty and experiencing higher rates of violence, neglect, and abuse and is "producing new threats." If disabled people contract COVID-19, Guterres said, "many are more likely to develop severe health conditions, which may result in death." He said: "The share of COVID-19 related deaths in care homes — where older people with disabilities are overrepresented ranges from 19 percent to an astonishing 72 percent." In some countries, Guterres said, decisions on rationing health care are based on discriminatory criteria "such as age or assumptions about quality or value of life, based on disability." "We cannot let this continue," he said. "We must guarantee the equal rights of people with disabilities to access health care and life-saving procedures during the pandemic."

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Civilian staff at Officers' Training Academy in TN contracts coronavirus

A civilian staff working at the Officers Training Academy OTA here has tested positive for coronavirus, but presently no Army cadets were staying there, the premier institute said on Wednesday. The staff member was working in the OTA kitche...

Tata Housing to sell ready flats in 17 projs online; buyers can pay 10% now, rest in Jan next yr

Leading realty firm Tata Housing on Wednesday launched an online campaign to sell completed housing units in its 17 projects, offering prospective buyers to book their flats by paying 10 per cent now and rest in January next year.&#160; Ho...

COVID-19: Ashok Malhotra thanks players for contributing towards ICA's initiative

Indian Cricketers Association ICA chief Ashok Malhotra thanked all the players who took part in the ICAs initiative to help former cricketers amid the coronavirus crisis. The initiative that ICA had started is proceeding well and there is g...

Govt increasing petrol-diesel prices unfair: Rahul Gandhi

Terming the rise in petrol and diesel prices as unfair, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said when the fight against COVID-19 is causing economic hardship to all, the government instead of reducing prices has raised them He demand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020