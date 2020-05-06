Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 crisis: Health ministry asks Indian Pharma Trade channels to ensure availability of critical, essential drugs

The Union Health Ministry has directed Indian Pharma Trade channels to ensure the availability of 55 drugs for ICU management and another 96 drugs for general availability and treatment of various co-morbid conditions during the COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 13:11 IST
COVID-19 crisis: Health ministry asks Indian Pharma Trade channels to ensure availability of critical, essential drugs
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Health Ministry has directed Indian Pharma Trade channels to ensure the availability of 55 drugs for ICU management and another 96 drugs for general availability and treatment of various co-morbid conditions during the COVID-19 crisis. For this, the Director-General Health Services (DGHS) has prepared a list of 55 drugs for ICU management and a list of another 96 drugs for general availability and treatment of various co-morbid conditions.

Previously on April 16, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had issued a letter to India Pharma Trade channels to ensure availability of critical drugs for the management of the situation due to COVID-19. "The availability of essential medicines across the country has been satisfactory so far due to your untiring efforts. The contributions of the Indian Pharma Trade channels during these difficult times have continued to maintain availability and supply of important drugs," stated a letter written by a senior official to All India Origin Chemist & Distributors (AIOCD).

In accordance with the clinical management guidelines for COVID-19, Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) has been recommended as prophylaxis for certain categories like healthcare workers, household contacts of positive cases, among some others. A combination of HCQ and Azithromycin has been prescribed for severe patients requiring ICU management. Some other drugs are also presently under various stages of trials but have so far not been recommended for use in India.

"In light of this current pandemic, it is absolutely essential that sufficient market availability of these drugs along with other essential drugs is ensured by your members. This will be in the effective clinical management of the pandemic. I would request to you ensure adequate availability of the essential medicines during these challenging times," the letter said. (ANI)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Stung by virus, long-haul carrier Qatar Airways cuts jobs

Long-haul carrier Qatar Airways said on Wednesday that it will lay off staff as the coronavirus pandemic largely has grounded the global aviation industry. The Doha-based carrier offered no figures for the number of employees who will be la...

ITV's ad revenue falls 42% in April as coronavirus bites

ITV, Britains biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said COVID-19 had sent its advertising revenue down 42 last month, and an uncertain outlook meant it could not give guidance for the rest of the year. The group, which paused the maj...

Civilian staff at Officers' Training Academy in TN contracts coronavirus

A civilian staff working at the Officers Training Academy OTA here has tested positive for coronavirus, but presently no Army cadets were staying there, the premier institute said on Wednesday. The staff member was working in the OTA kitche...

Tata Housing to sell ready flats in 17 projs online; buyers can pay 10% now, rest in Jan next yr

Leading realty firm Tata Housing on Wednesday launched an online campaign to sell completed housing units in its 17 projects, offering prospective buyers to book their flats by paying 10 per cent now and rest in January next year.&#160; Ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020