China says will expand coronavirus funding if needed to support UN

China says will expand coronavirus funding if needed to support UNReuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-05-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 13:17 IST
China will expand its funding if needed to support the United Nations initiative to speed up the development of vaccines and treatment for COVID-19, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying did not give details on how much funding China might give.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Hua Chunying
- United Nations
- COVID
- Ministry
ALSO READ
China reports 11 new mainland coronavirus cases on April 20, 4 imported
China hoarded PPE, selling it at high rates: White House official
UPDATE 2-S.Korea, China cast doubt over reports N.Korean leader Kim gravely ill
China supports Hong Kong government's arrest of 15 activists
Northwest China sees return of coronavirus cases