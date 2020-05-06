Left Menu
Development News Edition

China says tariffs should not be used as weapons after U.S. threats

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-05-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 13:38 IST
China says tariffs should not be used as weapons after U.S. threats

China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday tariffs should not be used as a weapon, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs last week as a retaliatory measure over Beijing's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters during a daily briefing that tariffs in general hurt all parties involved. She reiterated that the United States should stop shifting its responsibilities over COVID-19 and said accusations that China deliberately spread the virus are baseless.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Three rockets land near Baghdad airport, no casualties: statement

Three Katyusha rockets landed in the perimeter of Baghdad International Airport on Wednesday, the Iraqi military said.The military said it found a rocket launcher with a timer in a rural area in western Baghdad, and there were no reported d...

Illinois county to probe earlier deaths from heart attacks, pneumonia for COVID-19

Health officials in the U.S. state of Illinois Cook County, which includes the city of Chicago, will probe deaths involving heart attacks and pneumonia for indications of COVID-19 as far back as November, a county spokeswoman said on Wednes...

Russian President Vladimir Putin's approval rating dips to low point - poll

Russian President Vladimir Putins approval rating slipped to 59 in April from 63 a month earlier amid the coronavirus crisis, its lowest level in more than two decades, the Levada-Center opinion pollster said on Wednesday. But Levada cautio...

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Wednesday said it has re-opened 600 dealerships which were closed due to coronavirus-led lockdown, and has even started deliveries of the vehicles. The auto major said it has put in p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020