COVID-19 cases reach 1,681 in Indore; death toll rises to 81

The number of coronavirus cases in Indore rose to 1,681 after 27 more people tested positive for the disease in the Madhya Pradesh district in the last 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday. The death toll also went up to 81 as two more patients succumbed to the viral infection in the district, which is among the worst hit by COVID-19 in the country, Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said.

The two victims included a 36-year-old man, who was already suffering from diabetes and hypertension, and a 75- year-old man, who had a cardiac disorder. Till now, 491 patients from Indore have been discharged after recovery.

As per an analysis of the data, the COVID-19 death rate in the district was 4.82 percent till Wednesday morning. For the last 10 days, the death rate in the district, which is under the COVID-19 red zone, has remained below five percent.

Curfew is in force in the urban limits of Indore since March 25, after the first coronavirus patient was found in the district.