Soccer-Portugal ends second division season, promotes Nacional and Farense

Portugal's professional soccer league has declared the second division season to be over with 11 rounds of matches to play and promoted C.D. Nacional and Farense, it said in a statement. The league said it was "forced to decide on the definitive suspension of the LigaPro" following the government's decision that only the top-flight Primeira Liga and the Portuguese Cup could restart following the coronavirus stoppage.

The Primeira Liga is due to resume on May 30. The league said the standings at the time of the suspension on March 12 would be final, meaning Madeira-based Nacional and Algarve-based Farense would go up.

The decision was taken in line with recommendations from the Portuguese football federation and European soccer's governing body UEFA, it said. Nacional return after a one-year absence while Farense last played in the top flight in 2001-02. At one point, Farense dropped down to the amateur league after a series of financial crisis. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)