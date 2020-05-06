Iran death toll from new coronavirus outbreak rises by 78 to 6,418 - health ministry official

Iran death toll from new coronavirus outbreak rises by 78 to 6,418 - health ministry officialReuters | Tehran | Updated: 06-05-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 15:24 IST
The death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak in Iran rose by 78 in the past 24 hours to 6,418, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Wednesday.
The total number of diagnosed cases of new coronavirus in Iran, one of the countries hardest hit by the outbreak in the Middle East, has reached 101,650, he said.
