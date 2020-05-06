Left Menu
French President planning more aid for culture sector hit by coronavirus

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 16:49 IST
French President planning more aid for culture sector hit by coronavirus
President Emmanuel Macron (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

French President Emmanuel Macron said he was looking into more financial aid for the country's arts and culture sectors that have been hit hard by the coronavirus, including the closure of museums and the postponement of major events.

Macron said he also wanted to "defend European creativity" in the face of competition from areas such as the United States and China.

