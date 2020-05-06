Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal govt converts Kolkata Medical College into COVID-19 treatment facility

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that Kolkata Medical College would be converted into a full- fledged COVID hospital in the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:12 IST
West Bengal govt converts Kolkata Medical College into COVID-19 treatment facility
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that Kolkata Medical College would be converted into a full- fledged COVID hospital in the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases. The hospital will be operational from Thursday, (May 7,2020).

"Keeping in view the increasing need of ramping up specialised COVID treatment in the State, we have decided to notify Medical College, Kolkata as a full-fledged tertiary level COVID Hospital, which will start functioning from 7th May 2020 onwards," the West Bengal CM tweeted. "The facility at Medical College, Kolkata will start with 500 beds (for both COVID and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) which would be scaled up as per need, in phases. This will be the 68th dedicated COVID hospital of West Bengal," she said in another tweet.

West Bengal has so far reported 1,344 positive cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today. The total positive cases include 364 cured or discharged persons and 140 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt will shut down mines not complying with regulations, Mantashe warns

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister, Gwede Mantashe, has warned that the government will shut down any mining operation found not complying with Level 4 regulations.At the heart of our programmes is the protection of peoples lives and liv...

Israel plans thousands of new homes for West Bank settlement

Israel announced a plan for thousands of new Jewish settlement homes in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday as Washington voiced readiness to back de facto Israeli annexations there. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is trying to clinc...

Ancient mill rises as Britain bakes at home

Shipton Mill, which was milling flour when the Normans conquered England nearly a thousand years ago, has seen a rare boon from the novel coronavirus outbreak - soaring demand for its organic flour from a new generation of locked-down home ...

Putin's rating dips to low, but poll shows rising support for extending rule

Russian President Vladimir Putins approval rating has slipped to its lowest level in more than two decades amid the coronavirus crisis, even as support for his plan to extend his rule for years ahead has risen, a poll showed on Wednesday.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020