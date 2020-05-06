Qatar Airways expects to re-open routes this month

Qatar Airways expects to re-open routes this monthReuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:16 IST
Qatar Airways on Wednesday said it will start expanding its network this month in anticipation of countries easing travel restrictions that have halted global aviation.
The state-owned carrier has been one of few airlines to continue with scheduled operations throughout the coronavirus crisis, maintaining flights to around 30 destinations. Qatar Airways is aiming to be flying to as many as 52 destinations by the end of May and to 80 destinations in June, it said in a statement.
That included 33 in Asia-Pacific, 23 in Europe, 20 across the Middle East and Africa, and four in the Americas, many of which have banned foreigners from entering. Flights would be added gradually, the airline said, based on its monitoring of global passenger flows and booking trends.
Qatar Airways said it expected short-haul travel to rebound first and business travel between large global cities to return gradually.
- READ MORE ON:
- Qatar Airways
- AsiaPacific
- Africa
- Middle East
- Europe
ALSO READ
Qatar Airways defers half of some employees' wages for three months
Qatar Airways special flight with 243 Canadians on board departs from Amritsar
217 Canadians boarded Qatar Airways special flight, says Punjab Special Chief Secy
Qatar Airways planning substantial job cuts -company notice
Qatar Airways planning substantial job cuts -company notice