UAE sends 7.7 metric tons of medical supplies to Zimbabwe to curb COVID-19

The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing 7.7 metric tons of medical supplies to Zimbabwe to bolster the country's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist more than 7,700 medical professionals as they work to combat the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, His Excellency Dr Jassim Mohammed Mubarak Al Qasimi, UAE Ambassador to Zimbabwe, stated: "The UAE is honoured to play a part in the tireless efforts of countries working to contain COVID-19. This medical aid will assist healthcare professionals in Zimbabwe with their immediate needs, ensuring they may serve on the front lines while equipped with the necessary protection."

"The UAE considers Zimbabwe a vital partner and is committed to assisting African countries in their fight against COVID-19," His Excellency remarked.

To date, the UAE has provided more than 448 metric tons of aid to over 40 countries, supporting nearly 448,000 medical professionals in the process.

(With Inputs from APO)