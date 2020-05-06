Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 700 patients discharged in Maharashtra in two days: Tope

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 18:54 IST
Over 700 patients discharged in Maharashtra in two days: Tope

Over 700 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in Maharashtra in the last two days, including 354 on Tuesday which was the highest in one day, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday. The total number of coronavirus cases that have come to light in the state so far is 15,525, he said in a statement here.

"But we have discharged 2,819 patients after recovery till today. The discharged people have to spend 14 days in mandatory home quarantine from the date of discharge," he said. "The state on Monday and Tuesday discharged 350 and 354 people, respectively, after recovery from COVID-19. This (Tuesday's figure) is the highest number of discharged people in a single day in the state so far," Tope said.

Maharashtra reported its first case of coronavirus infection on March 9, while the first patients walked out of hospital upon recovery on March 25. "The government's efforts of concentrated medication and utmost care of patients and their relatives helped in increasing the figure of discharged people," the minister added.

617 persons have died due to the pandemic in Maharashtra. There are 12,089 active patients in the state while 1,82,884 tests have been conducted so far.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trai begins online OHDs, but tariff floor price issue may not be taken up for now

Telecom regulator Trai on Wednesday resumed its customary open house discussion OHD on pending matters through video-conference but the issue of floor price of tariffs is unlikely to be taken up via online mode for now, till the ongoing sit...

China takes exception to US labelling COVID-19 whistle-blower doctor as rebel

A senior Chinese official on Wednesday took exception to the US labelling a COVID-19 whistle-blower doctor in Wuhan as a rebel, saying it amounted to utter disrespect for the deceased ophthalmologist and his family. Dr Li Wenliang, 34, cont...

AAPSU slams rights body over conditions of Chakmas, Hajongs in Arunachal

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union AAPSU on Wednesday criticised the director of New Delhi-based think-tank Rights and Risks Analysis Group RRAG Suhas Chakma for seeking the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that ...

68 new coronavirus patients found in Dharavi in Mumbai, one patient dies; tally of cases in area reaches 733 and death toll goes up to 21: BMC.

68 new coronavirus patients found in Dharavi in Mumbai, one patient dies tally of cases in area reaches 733 and death toll goes up to 21 BMC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020