UK PM Johnson's 200,000 daily COVID tests goal is "an operational target" - spokesman

A new government goal of reaching reach 200,000 tests by the end of the month announced by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is an operational target to increase capacity and widen its COVID-19 testing programme, his spokesman said on Wednesday. "It's an operational target to have the capacity to do 200,000 tests a day," the spokesman told reporters.

"What it will ensure is that we have the capacity to provide tests to asymptomatic people in hospitals and other sectors and also it will ensure we have the capacity we need once the test, track and trace programme is up and running."