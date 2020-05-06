Few coronavirus cases detected in tests across Czech Republic

A comprehensive study in the Czech Republic to determine the undetected infections with the coronavirus in the population has revealed a low number of COVID-19 cases. Health Minister Adam Vojtech said a total of 26,549 people were tested across the country, including the capital, with 107 previously undetected positive tests.

The study was conducted in different parts of the Czech Republic where the epidemic was at different stages on people aged 18-89. In the capital of Prague and the second largest city of Brno, children also were included. The samples of the population included volunteers as well selected groups, such as those suffering from chronic diseases.

A significant number of people infected with the coronavirus suffer no or only mild symptoms, but there is concern that they might unwittingly spread the virus to others. Some 7,900 people have been tested positive in the Czech Republic, according to Health Ministry figures released on Wednesday, 258 have died.