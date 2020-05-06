WHO supports community dialogue with COVID-19 prevention guidelines in Nigeria
Today in Kano, World Health Organization (WHO) supported govt to conduct community dialogue with community leaders to strategize on reaching households with key messages on #COVID19 prevention guidelines and reduce transmission of the virus within the community.Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 06-05-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 19:44 IST
(With Inputs from APO)
