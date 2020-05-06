Staff member of at Union Buildings in SA tests positive for COVID-19
Public and staff access to the Union Buildings is currently limited following the confirmation that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
Steps have also been taken to ensure that officials who have contact with the staff member are screened.
The Presidency's Pandemic Task Team, established to assist in managing all Covid-19 related matters, proactively initiated a process of disinfection and deep cleaning of all The Presidency facilities. This process commenced on Tuesday, 28 April 2020.
Access to the Union Buildings is therefore limited to exceptional interactions.
The President and Deputy President have been working remotely and not from the Union Buildings since the start of lockdown.
The Presidency wishes the affected colleague a speedy recovery.
(With Inputs from APO)
