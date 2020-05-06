Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gloria Estefan among Latino stars fundraising for U.S. farmworkers

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 06-05-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 23:02 IST
Gloria Estefan among Latino stars fundraising for U.S. farmworkers

Latino celebrities from singer Gloria Estefan to actor Andy Garcia have held a virtual concert to help migrant farmworkers hit by coronavirus lockdowns in the United States as part of an effort that has raised almost $1 million.

"Desperate Housewives" star Eva Longoria co-organized the event, featuring celebrities from Latin America and the United States in a show of appreciation for workers. "Really they're heroes," said Garcia, who starred in "The Godfather III". "They are helping with the most essential thing, that is providing food to people, and putting themselves at risk."

Estefan and Marc Anthony, one of the top-selling salsa artists of all time, were among the stars who recorded songs for the event, while others sent in videos asking for donations. As of Wednesday morning, the fund had raised $320,000 from individual donations and another $600,000 from other sources. It will be active for another 25 days with the aim of raising more than $3 million.

The U.S. farming industry relies on an army of mostly Mexican migrant workers, but the coronavirus pandemic has upended food supply chains, leaving some without or with less work, while others have to care for children not at school. Labour rights activists have said the workers are often made to work in unsafe conditions, with basic health precautions lacking.

"We have to help each other and help the farmworkers, the people that are there day and night working, sweating so we can have our food on the table," said Luis Fonsi, the Puerto Rican singer of record-breaking song "Despacito" from 2017. Labor and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta - who was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her work - also dialed into the concert, which took place on Cinco de Mayo, commemorating a victory by Mexico over French forces in 1862.

The money will go to the Farmworkers' Covid-19 Pandemic Relief Fund, set up by Justice for Migrant Women and other organizations.

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

House of the Dragon Season 1: Writing is underway, will it achieve success like GoT?

UN teams working to protect prisoners and staff from ravages of COVID-19

Over 40 million in West Africa face food shortages with COVID-19 restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sunderbans tiger count increases to 96 from 88: Official

The number of tigers in the Sunderbans reserve forest in West Bengal has increased to 96 from the previous estimate of 88, an official said on Wednesday. The state forest department arrived at the current figure on the basis of a census con...

Coronavirus: Death toll in the UK surpasses 30,000

The UK has become the second country to record more than 30,000 deaths as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Robert Jenrick, the communities secretary, said at the governments daily briefing that another 649 people in the U.K. have died ...

Copenhagen Flames name zEVES head coach

As the Copenhagen Flames continue to battle for a spot in the ESL One Rio Major, they are rewarding one of the people they credit most for their recent success. The Danish club announced Wednesday the hiring of Morten zEVES Vollan to be the...

Pompeo again blasts China over its handling of coronavirus pandemic

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday again criticised China over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the Communist nation could have prevented hundreds of thousands of deaths and spared the world dissent into global e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020