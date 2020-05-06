One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Assam, total cases 45

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 positive in Assam on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 45, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The person who tested positive hails from Cachar district, the minister tweeted.

Of the total 45 COVID-19 cases, there are 10 active hospital cases, one person has died and 34 have been cured and discharged from hospital. Two persons, including one with travel history to West Bengal, had tested positive in Kokrajhar and another in Goalpara on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, two patients, including the first to test COVID-19 positive in the state, were discharged from hospital on Wednesday. The first COVID-19 patient in the state was released from Silchar Medical College Hospital and the other was released from Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital here, The patients were discharged from the hospital after they tested negative in three repeated tests, he said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recognised Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh as an accredited laboratory for testing samples for COVID-19 and with this, the total number of laboratories in the state has gone up to seven. In Assam, 13,885 people have been tested so far for COVID-19.