Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Bailing out the Titanic" - French arts struggle amid coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 00:39 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 00:19 IST
"Bailing out the Titanic" - French arts struggle amid coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: Storyblocks

Dancer and choreographer Nicolas Maloufi has not worked since France went into lockdown in mid-March, and his daily yoga sessions in a borrowed Paris apartment are his only form of training.

Although France will begin easing its unprecedented curbs on public life from Monday, with shops reopening and some pupils returning to primary school, the doors to the country's cinemas, theatres, and concert halls will remain closed. For Maloufi, 49, who has collaborated with venues including the Philharmonie de Paris and the Etoile du Nord theatre, that means his productions are on hold. Nor is it easy to line up any more projects.

"I'm waiting for responses from about 20 bookers who are not available. I don't dare chase them, it's almost indecent given how many things they have to handle," he told Reuters. Maloufi is among those in France's creative industry known as "intermittents" - the dancers, singers, comedians and technicians who work from gig to gig and receive state stipends to help cover costs between jobs if they work at least 507 hours per year.

With the entertainment industry shut down by the virus, President Emmanuel Macron promised to guarantee their stipends, as well as money for filmmakers whose productions have been canceled, as part of a wider bailout for the arts. Maloufi said the stipends were a lifeline.

"We live a precarious existence," he said. Jean-Marc Dumontet owns several venues across Paris including the Bobino on Rue de la Gaite, a street in the Montparnasse district famous for its theatres.

Singers including Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel, and Amy Winehouse all performed there, but now its auditorium and dressing rooms are empty, its family-friendly program of comedy, circus, and musical theatre halted. Macron encouraged artists to think of new, more intimate ways of performing, but Dumontet said it was not clear how that would work in his 900-seater Bobino.

"It's not easy when you're at the helm of big ships like we are to imagine smaller formats, for the very simple reason that it wouldn't be profitable," he said. Nonetheless, he welcomed Macron's announcements. "Today it's about trying to face down this very difficult time," he said.

Others were less positive. Jean-Michel Ribes, the respected head of the Rond-Point theatre off the Champs Elysees, said he was irked by the president's calls for the industry to "reinvent" itself. Ribes said the 41 shows for his next season, due to start in September, were decided on 18 months in advance. Delaying shows now was a logistical nightmare, he said.

"I feel like we're trying to bail water out of the Titanic," he said.

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

House of the Dragon Season 1: Writing is underway, will it achieve success like GoT?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bundesliga plans May 15 restart after government gives green light

Germanys Bundesliga says it plans to re-start on May 15, making it the first of Europes top soccer leagues to get under way following the novel coronavirus stoppage, after being given the green light by the government on Wednesday.The gover...

Colombia readies new state of emergency to ease pain of virus lockdown

Colombias government on Wednesday said it was preparing to declare a second state of emergency to support sectors of the economy that will remain shut down for an extended period to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of e...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the new coronavirus

More than 3.7 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 258,186 have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 1648 GMT on Wednesday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the...

Was that a flush? U.S. Supreme Court handles teleconference experiment

The U.S. Supreme Courts experiment in conducting oral arguments by teleconference this week - a change forced by the coronavirus pandemic - went rather smoothly right up until what sounded suspiciously like a toilet flush was broadcast to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020