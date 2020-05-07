Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. CDC reports 1,193,813 coronavirus cases, 70,802 deaths

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2020 02:17 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 02:14 IST
U.S. CDC reports 1,193,813 coronavirus cases, 70,802 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 1,193,813 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 22,303 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,523 to 70,802.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on May 5, compared with its count a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2SGLijD)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump vetoes Iran war powers resolution

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed legislation passed by both houses of Congress to limit a presidents ability to wage war against Iran, as Trump wages a campaign of maximum pressure against the Islamic Republic.This was a very...

People News Roundup: Obamas, Lady Gaga, LeBron join forces for U.S. virtual graduations; Kraftwerk founder, dies at 73 and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Obamas, Lady Gaga, LeBron James join forces for U.S. virtual graduationsFormer U.S. President Barack Obama, Lady Gaga, LeBron James, and K-Pop band BTS are among dozens of celebrities and...

White House Coronavirus Task Force to stay for now, says Trump

The White House Coronavirus Task Force is going to stay for now and new members would be added to it, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, a day after he had said it would be closed down. We are keeping the task force for a period o...

Science News Roundup: Will the player of the future be 'plant-based'?; How do koalas drink and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Soccer Will the player of the future be plant-basedThe days of English footballs once notorious drinking culture are long gone and few professionals would now list the once obligatory st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020