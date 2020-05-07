56 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state count reaches 1833
As many as 56 new positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total count in the state to 1833.ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 07-05-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 14:03 IST
As many as 56 new positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total count in the state to 1833. "56 new positive cases and 2 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 1833. A total of 51 persons have been discharged in the past 24 hours, the total discharged are 780 to date," said the State Nodal Officer.
The death toll in the state now stands at 38. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the nationwide count of cases has reached 52,952 with over 1700 deaths. (ANI)
