IAG CEO says would like group to continue to have presence at Gatwick

IAG CEO says would like group to continue to have presence at GatwickReuters | London | Updated: 07-05-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 15:10 IST
The chief executive of British Airways-owner IAG Willie Walsh said on Thursday that his personality was that the airline group should continue to have a presence at London's Gatwick Airport.
"I would like to see us continuing to have a presence at Gatwick but that's just a personal opinion, it's not going to influence the consultation that will take place," Walsh told investors on a call.
British Airways, whose main hub is at London's biggest airport Heathrow, is in consultations with unions about cutting up to 12,000 jobs in a move which could threaten its presence at Gatwick, the British capital's second-largest airport.
