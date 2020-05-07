Russia reports record spike in daily virus cases

Russian health officials reported more than 11,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday — a new record daily spike which brought the country's total over 177,000 confirmed cases

Russia's official caseload has thus surpassed that of Germany and France, becoming the 5th largest in the world. The actual number of cases is likely to be much higher as not everybody is getting tested and many people infected with the virus don't show any symptoms

Last week, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin suggested in his blog that as many as 2% of Moscow's 12.7 million population — more than 200,000 people — may be infected with the coronavirus. Moscow has currently registered about 93,000 confirmed cases.(AP) AMSAMS