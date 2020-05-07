Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 15:27 IST
Soccer-Dyche and Burnley squad favour restart to Premier League season
Players from Premier League club Burnley are unanimously in favor of completing the current season and resuming training and play once coronavirus lockdown restrictions are eased, manager Sean Dyche said.

Dyche held a call via with his squad and found the players were keen to get back on the field if the league's "Project Restart" gets the go-ahead from the government, he told the club's website. "Everyone was of the same thought. Everyone wants to get back to training and they want the season to go ahead.

"They understand the importance and for themselves as well, as individuals," added Dyche, whose team is in 10th place. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the next phase of the 'lockdown' on Sunday, and the Premier League has been working on a plan for a phased return to full training followed by games starting in June, behind closed doors, and at neutral grounds.

"If we get the go-ahead, we are in a situation where things will fall into place, and we are planning to make sure we are ready to go," said Dyche. "It goes from the central government. Nothing is decided and no dates are decided at this time.

Dyche said Johnson's announcement on Sunday could be important. "There's a lot of conjecture on what's going to open and that will then knock on to the Premier League meeting (next week), in which they will take a view from the Government on how we can best move this forward.

"We are very pro the idea of moving forward, when we can of course and when it's safe, and the players are clear-minded about that as well. They want the season to carry on and finish."





