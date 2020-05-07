Left Menu
Development News Edition

Absence makes the heart grow fonder as China goes back to school

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-05-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 15:37 IST
Absence makes the heart grow fonder as China goes back to school
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Temperature checks, compulsory face masks, and scrupulous hygiene - it's more like going to a hospital than a school, but the Shanghai students returning to class after three months of lockdown are thrilled to be there.

"I feel so excited about coming back to school. Usually, we look forward to the holidays but suddenly our holidays became so long. This time, we longed to go back to school, where we can see our friends and teachers," 17-year-old Zhang Jiayi told Reuters. She was among the more senior pupils who went back to school in Shanghai this week in a staggered reopening following the closures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

It's no longer school as they knew it. Students and staff alike are required to enter the school building via a thermal scanner and must wear a mask, even when addressing the class. The walls are papered with posters on measures to tackle the coronavirus and in the spotlessly-clean school canteen, glass walls divide the tables, so only two students can eat together.

Zhang is undaunted. She said she had grown used to such measures, which have become the norm in public spaces in Shanghai. China's gradual return to school will be closely watched across the world as parents struggle with taking on the role of teacher for homeschooling but are nervous about the risk of a new wave of infection.

China is treading carefully. Each region has a different timetable. Schools in some lower-risk provinces, such as Qinghai and Guizhou, reopened in March, while students elsewhere took online classes. In the major cities of Shanghai and Beijing, the reopening is only just getting underway. Zhang went back to the classroom on Wednesday.

School principal Feng Zhigang told reporters students were required to wear masks to guard against the virus' spread, except at mealtimes and that regular disinfection took place. "These places are at high risk for cross-infection," he said. "When students are not in the classroom, we do disinfection at fixed times."

In cafeterias and classrooms, students have to sit a meter apart to avoid contact with respiratory and saliva droplets. The school also has stockpiles of disinfectant, personal protective equipment, gloves, hand sanitizer and masks in its infirmary, in line with the Shanghai government's requirement. Whatever the physical risks, the big benefit of a return to school is likely to be a sense of mental wellbeing.

Feng said the school had a psychological guidance team to help students during the isolation of online classes, but that could never be a substitute for being reunited in person with friends and teachers. "Teachers and students being together, this is the most effective," he said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Robert De Niro details his routine during lockdown period

Veteran Hollywood actor Robert De Niro on Wednesday during a virtual late-night chat show gave a quick summary of how his routine life looks like during this lockdown phase. The 76-year-old actor joined host Stephen Colbert through a video ...

Soccer-'I'm thinking about health before money', says Spanish player who skipped testing

The Spanish footballer who refused to undergo COVID-19 testing as part of the first phase of the sports return to activity has defended his decision and promised to not receive a salary while he boycotts training and matches. While players ...

India's coal import declines 29pc in April

The countrys coal import dropped by 29.1 per cent to 18.65 million tonnes in April due to the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. The government had recently asked power generating companies to reduce coal impor...

Vietnam reports 17 new coronavirus cases, all imported

Vietnam reported 17 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, all of whom were imported infections involving Vietnamese citizens repatriated from virus-hit areas, health ministry said.The Southeast Asian country has registered a cumulative total o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020