Left Menu
Development News Edition

No new coronavirus case in Uttarakhand today

No new coronavirus positive case has been reported in the state till 2 pm today, informed State Health Department.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 07-05-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 16:28 IST
No new coronavirus case in Uttarakhand today
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

No new coronavirus positive case has been reported in the state till 2 pm today, informed State Health Department. So far, the state has recorded as many as 61 cases of COVID-19 and one death due to the lethal infection.

At present, the active cases of the coronavirus in the state stands at 21. The state health department in its medical bulletin also informed that the samples of 143 more people have been sent for testing on Thursday. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Robert De Niro details his routine during lockdown period

Veteran Hollywood actor Robert De Niro on Wednesday during a virtual late-night chat show gave a quick summary of how his routine life looks like during this lockdown phase. The 76-year-old actor joined host Stephen Colbert through a video ...

Soccer-'I'm thinking about health before money', says Spanish player who skipped testing

The Spanish footballer who refused to undergo COVID-19 testing as part of the first phase of the sports return to activity has defended his decision and promised to not receive a salary while he boycotts training and matches. While players ...

India's coal import declines 29pc in April

The countrys coal import dropped by 29.1 per cent to 18.65 million tonnes in April due to the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. The government had recently asked power generating companies to reduce coal impor...

Vietnam reports 17 new coronavirus cases, all imported

Vietnam reported 17 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, all of whom were imported infections involving Vietnamese citizens repatriated from virus-hit areas, health ministry said.The Southeast Asian country has registered a cumulative total o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020