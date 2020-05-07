Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch coronavirus cases rise 455 to 41,774, with 84 new deaths -officials

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 07-05-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 17:37 IST
Dutch coronavirus cases rise 455 to 41,774, with 84 new deaths -officials

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands have risen by 455 to 41,774, with 84 new deaths, health authorities said on Thursday.

The country's death toll stands at 5,288, the National Institute for Health (RIVM) said in its daily update. The RIVM cautioned that it only reports confirmed cases, and actual numbers are higher.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy rains kill 55 in Rwanda

Fifty-five people died in Rwanda on Wednesday when heavy rains caused floods and landslides, the government said. The East African nation has in recent weeks experienced major downpours that have led to landslides that flattened houses on m...

EU envoy says removal of phrase in op-ed in China newspaper 'regrettable'

The European Union ambassador to China said on Thursday it was regrettable that part of an opinion piece co-authored by 27 European ambassadors and published in the official China Daily had been removed before publication. A comparison betw...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Putin warns global market rivalry rising amid coronavirus pandemicRussian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that international rivalry on global markets was rising because of a fa...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Obamas, Lady Gaga, LeBron James join forces for U.S. virtual graduationsFormer U.S. President Barack Obama, Lady Gaga, LeBron James and K-Pop band BTS are among dozens of celebrities and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020