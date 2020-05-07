More than 50% of shops on Paris' Champs-Elysees to re-open on May 11

More than 50% of shops on Paris' Champs-Elysees to re-open on May 11Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-05-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 21:10 IST
More than 50 percent of shops on Paris' famed Champs-Elysees avenue are expecting to re-open for business on May 11, said the business committee representing the district in a statement on Thursday.
The committee said shops would have reinforced health and safety measures, and would be open from 1100-1900 from Monday to Saturday, and from 1100-1800 on Sunday.
