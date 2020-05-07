UK appoints former TalkTalk boss to lead coronavirus test and trace programme

UK appoints former TalkTalk boss to lead coronavirus test and trace programmeReuters | London | Updated: 07-05-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 21:26 IST
Dido Harding, the former chief executive of internet provider TalkTalk, has been appointed by the British government to head its coronavirus test and trace programme with responsibility for overseeing contact tracing.
"As we move to the next phase of the government's plan, I am confident that we can use the very best of our tech, research, and people power to help keep COVID-19 at bay," she said in a statement.