15 more test COVID-19 positive in Chandigarh; total tally 135

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-05-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 22:03 IST
Fifteen more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Chandigarh on Thursday, taking the total number of cases reported in the Union Territory to 135. Of the total cases, 21 people have recovered from the disease. The city has 113 active cases, a medical bulletin stated.

Chandigarh has reported one COVID-19 death so far. A six-year-old boy and 14 others from the city's worst-affected Bapu Dham colony tested positive for the respiratory infection on Thursday. The other is a 12-year-old girl who is a resident of Sector 30, it stated. A total of 1,845 samples have been tested so far and of them, 1,698 samples were negative. Reports of 11 samples are awaited, according to the bulletin.

