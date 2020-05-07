Left Menu
Development News Edition

Review of biomedical, health research proposals can be fast-tracked in emergency situation: ICMR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 22:58 IST
Review of biomedical, health research proposals can be fast-tracked in emergency situation: ICMR
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Review of biomedical and health research proposals can be fast-tracked in an emergency situation, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, while ensuring strict monitoring of the conduct of research, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said. In its recently released 'Guidelines for Ethics Committees Reviewing Biomedical and Health Research during COVID-19 pandemic', the apex health research body said review of multi-centre research in India can be carried out by one main designated ethics panel for fast-track decision making.

"Common review is generally carried out for research involving low or minimal risk, survey or multi-centric studies using anonymised samples or data or those that are public health research studies determined to have low or minimal risk. "However, in an emergency situation like the current one, for all types of research including high-risk studies or those involving vulnerable population can be taken up for fast-track common review while ensuring strict monitoring and oversight by registered local ethics committees," the guidelines stated. Research during emergencies can be reviewed in an expedited manner on a case-by-case basis depending on the urgency and need. If an expedited review is done, full ethical review can follow whenever next possible, it said.

The role of ethics committees is very important in reviewing protocols prepared for such emergency situations, the document highlighted. Responsiveness to the situation includes the use of expedited or fast-track processes but ensuring robust ethics review, as well as for monitoring the conduct of research. During this pandemic and restricted environment of research, even non-coronavirus health research needs to be ongoing, the document said.

"There are provisions in the guidelines to facilitate them. It is expected that this guideline will be useful not only for ethics committees but for all stakeholders in research, including researchers, sponsors and even the public at large to inform them about the ethical conduct and review of research for ensuring participant safety and right at all time," it said. According to the guidelines, research participants who suffer direct physical, psychological, social, legal or economic harm as a result of participating in the study are entitled to free healthcare and referrals as needed. However, for research-related Serious Adverse Events (SAE), appropriate financial compensation and insurance coverage should be provided as per norms, it said. "For expediting the process, electronic documents may be accepted for review and timelines shortened for accelerated procedures and virtual or tele/video conferences should be attempted to ensure social distancing as face-to-face meetings may not be suitable." "Withholding information in public health emergencies may be a threat to national security, and therefore the right balance must be maintained to protect individual privacy and confidentiality, and relevant disclosure to public health authorities," the guidelines stated while adding that steps should be taken to protect participants of researchers from possible stigma or discrimination.

Participants should not be made to pay for any expenses incurred beyond routine clinical care and wherever possible may be given a reasonable amount to cover incidental expenses. "Ethics committee will have to ensure that all COVID-19 related research (all clinical trials as well as biomedical and health research) be registered on Clinical Trial Registry of India (CTRI) and seek approvals as per relevant guidelines and applicable regulations," the ICMR document stated.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Albania sticks to re-opening plan due to few virus cases

Albania will let shopping centres and services start work and drivers travel without permission from Monday due to the low number of infections with the new coronavirus after Thursday marked the ninth day without any deaths, officials said....

Spain steps gingerly towards normality, but Madrid and Barcelona may lag

Spain weighed up further steps on Thursday to bring life back to normal as the coronavirus epidemic ebbed, but the capital Madrid and the city of Barcelona could remain under tight restrictions for the time being.Both cities and their surro...

Britons applaud coronavirus carers as PM Johnson prepares to ease lockdown

Britons joined in a weekly nationwide round of applause on Thursday to pay tribute to care workers and hospital staff for the last time before lockdown measures are slightly eased. People across the United Kingdom have been cheering, bangin...

U.S. House panel calls March screening of travelers from Italy, South Korea ineffective

The Trump administration failed to conduct effective coronavirus screenings of airline passengers entering the United States from Italy and South Korea in early March, when cases of the virus were multiplying, a U.S. House of Representative...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020