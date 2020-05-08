Left Menu
Development News Edition

Frontier Airlines to mandate temperature screening for all passengers

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 04:33 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 04:33 IST
Frontier Airlines to mandate temperature screening for all passengers

Frontier Airlines said on Thursday it would begin temperature screenings for all passengers and crew members on June 1 and bar anyone with a temperature at or exceeding 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit (38 C).

The move, in what Frontier said was the first among major U.S. airlines, followed the industry mandating facial coverings for all passengers and heightened cleaning to address coronavirus concerns and a massive air travel decline. Frontier customers will be screened via touchless thermometers prior to boarding. If a reading is at or exceeds 100.4 F, customers will be given time to rest and potentially receive a second check, the company said, adding it would work with any customer with an elevated temperature to rebook travel for a later date.

Major U.S. airlines are taking measures to ensure safe flights by making face coverings mandatory for employees, while also providing masks for passengers who do not have their own. The requirements are being made by airlines on an individual basis and will be included in the contracts of carriage and explained on their websites. They are not mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration, which has said that it only has the authority to regulate matters that are directly tied to air safety.

Many airlines are also turning their focus to other measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus during air travel. United Airlines Holdings Inc, for example, has said it has purchased hundreds of hospital-type electrostatic fogging machines that it will start using in June to decontaminate airplane cabin surfaces and crevices before every flight.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's unemployment rate could hit around 10% by end of 2020 -finance minister

Portuguese Finance Minister Mario Centeno said on Thursday the unemployment rate could hit around 10 by the end of the year, compared to 6.7 reported during the first quarter of 2020, because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. We th...

Senators urge Trump to temporarily suspend H-1B, other guest workers visas

Top Republican senators urged US President Donald Trump on Thursday to suspend all new guest worker visas for 60 days and certain categories of new guest worker visas, including H-1B, for at least a year or until unemployment figures return...

U.S. moves to drop case against Trump ex-adviser Flynn, who admitted lying to FBI

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday abruptly asked a judge to drop criminal charges against Donald Trumps former national security adviser Michael Flynn following mounting pressure from the Republican president and his political allies ...

Michigan governor reopens factories from May 11, as U.S. jobless ranks grow

Michigans governor on Thursday gave the go-ahead to factories in her state to reopen on May 11, removing a major obstacle to North American automakers bringing thousands of idled employees back to work at plants closed by the coronavirus pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020