Soccer-Man City's Walker feels 'harassed' after lockdown breach report

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 07:47 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 07:47 IST
Manchester City defender Kyle Walker says he feels "harassed" by a section of the British media following a report that he broke lockdown restrictions three times this week to visit family. The Sun reported https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/11574803/kyle-walker-breaks-lockdown-three-times-24-hours that the England international had breached government guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus by visiting his sister and parents before going cycling with a friend.

Walker also apologised last month after the tabloid reported he had invited two call girls to a party at his Cheshire home. "I have recently gone through one of the toughest periods of my life, which I take full responsibility for. However, I now feel as though I am being harassed," Walker said on Twitter.

"This is no longer solely affecting me, but affecting the health of my family and my young children too." Walker said he travelled to Sheffield on Wednesday to give his sister a birthday card and present, and that he then travelled to his parents house to "pick up some home-cooked meals".

"What have my parents and sister done to deserve their privacy being invaded by photographers following me to their homes? I constantly feel as though I am being followed," he added. Walker said his mental health was not being taken into consideration amid the scrutiny.

"At a time when the focus is understandably on COVID-19, at what point does mental health get taken into consideration, an illness which affects every sufferer differently?" he said.

