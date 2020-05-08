Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 11:34 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 11:14 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Here are what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Lessons unlearned

As the coronavirus spread through the Diamond Princess cruise ship with passengers dying in what became one of the first hot spots outside China, Japanese authorities issued no warnings to the Costa Atlantica cruise ship docked at another Japanese port. The Costa Atlantica now hosts one of Japan's biggest clusters of the coronavirus, with a quarter of the more than 600 people then onboard infected.

Public health experts say a lack of additional measures on cruise ships after the Diamond Princess outbreak, toothless coronavirus legislation, and a nationwide paucity of virus testing combined to allow the outbreak on the ship to blossom. Getting out from under the doona

Australia laid out a three-step road map to ease social distancing restrictions on Friday, aiming to remove all curbs by July and get nearly one million people back to work. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it will be up to Australia's various states and territories to decide when to begin implementing each stage. Each step will likely be separated by a four-week transition.

"You can stay under the doona forever. You'll never face any danger," Morrison told reporters, using an Australian word for the quilt. "But we've got to get out from under the doona at some time."

A safe haven for business After proclaiming success in containing the coronavirus, Vietnam is positioning itself as a safe place to do business, capitalizing on demand from international manufacturers looking to diversify supply chains away from China.

Advisers who help foreign firms relocate internationally said Vietnam's success in dealing with the pandemic had already boosted the confidence of foreign investors in the country. Vietnam is targeting annual gross domestic product growth of more than 5% this year, a rare pocket of progress in a global economy facing a deep recession.

Suntanning with plexiglass screens Santorini beach bar owner Charlie Chahine is not a fan of the plexiglass screens that have been added around the lounge chairs at his establishment, but if that is the way it has to be for tourists to return, then that is what he is doing.

Businesses on Greece's most popular holiday island are adopting all kinds of hygiene measures, anxious for the season to start. "We don't want this, but if this is necessary, and if this is what people's safety depends on, such construction or any such construction - we want to work, we want to get going," said Chahine.

Bookings in June last year were at 70%, while now they hover at 30% at most, vice president of the Santorini Hotel Association Andreas Patiniotis said. (Compiled by Karishma Singh)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

AAP MP Sanjay Singh takes dig at Nitish Kumar, says Delhi govt to bear Bihar migrants 15 pc share of railway fare

Aam Admi Party on Friday accused Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government of not fulfilling its obligation to pay the part of fare incurred on migrants returning to the state. Aam Admi Party MP Sanjay Singh attacked the Bihar government and allege...

Denmark to ease coronavirus restrictions further from June 8

Danish museums, amusement parks, and cinemas will be allowed to reopen from June 8, the government said on Friday, after it struck a deal with parliament on how restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 could be eased further. In the thir...

BMW launches 8 Series Gran Coupe, M8 Coupe in India

German luxury carmaker BMW on Friday launched its 8 Series Gran Coupe and M8 Coupe in India priced between Rs 1.3 crore and Rs 2.15 crore. The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is powered by a 3-litre, 6-cylinder in-line BSVI petrol engine. This is t...

Pro-Beijing lawmakers, democrats clash in Hong Kong legislature

Rival lawmakers scuffled in Hong Kongs legislature on Friday in a row over electing the chairman of a key committee, a fresh sign of rising political tension as the coronavirus pandemic tapers off in the Chinese-ruled city.Lawmakers shouted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020