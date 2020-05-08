Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the new coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 11:24 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the new coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

More than 3.86 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 268,620 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 0523 GMT on Friday.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE * Total cases in Germany increased by 1,209 to 167,300 and the death toll rose by 147 to 7,266. * Russia overtook France and Germany, with the fifth-highest number of cases in the world. Restrictions in Moscow have been extended until May 31. * France's total death toll reached almost 26,000. * Deaths in Italy climbed by 274, against 369 the day before. The daily tally of new infections declined to 1,401 from 1,444 on Wednesday. * Turkey's death toll rose by 57 to 3,641. * The number of corporate insolvencies in Britain fell a third in April, compared with the year before, even as the COVID-19 pandemic hammered the economy, figures compiled by KPMG showed, as government support packages kept firms afloat.

AMERICAS * More than 1.26 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus in the United States and 75,727 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 0523 GMT on Friday. * U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have tested negative for the new coronavirus after a member of the U.S. military who works at the White House as a valet came down with the virus. * The malaria treatment repeatedly championed by U.S. President Donald Trump as a "game-changer" in the fight against COVID-19 has again failed to show a benefit in patients hospitalized with the disease. * Michigan said its factories can reopen on May 11. * Brazil registered 9,888 new cases and 610 deaths in the past 24 hours, while Mexico reported 1,982 new cases and 257 fatalities. * The World Bank approved $506 million in emergency loans and grants for Ecuador.

ASIA-PACIFIC * China reported one new case for May 7, down from two cases the day before. The total number of cases now stands at 82,886, and the death toll unchanged at 4,633. * Chinese researchers who tested sperm of men infected with COVID-19 found that a minority of them had the new coronavirus in their semen, opening up a small chance the disease could be transmitted sexually, scientists said. * More Japanese prefectures were reporting zero cases on a daily basis, and lifting the state of emergency for those regions was within sight, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura has said. * Cases in Pakistan surged past 25,000 on Friday, just hours before the government was due to lift lockdown steps. Officials reported 1,764 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 25,837. Deaths rose by 30 to 594. * Australia will ease social distancing restrictions in four-week increments, two sources told Reuters.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Sudan has recommended that a lockdown of the state of Khartoum be extended by 10 days from Sunday.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Asian shares rose as investors focused on talks between the U.S. and Chinese trade officials and solid corporate earnings rather than the looming release of data expected to show the worst U.S. unemployment rate in more than 70 years. * California will face a budget deficit of $54.3 billion due to a huge drop in revenue combined with increased expenses linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. * Jordan's budget deficit is expected to rise by at least one billion dinars ($1.4 billion). * Japan's household spending plunged in March and service-sector activity shrank at a record pace in April. * The Bank of England said Britain could be headed for its biggest economic slump in over 300 years and kept the door open for more stimulus next month.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

AAP MP Sanjay Singh takes dig at Nitish Kumar, says Delhi govt to bear Bihar migrants 15 pc share of railway fare

Aam Admi Party on Friday accused Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government of not fulfilling its obligation to pay the part of fare incurred on migrants returning to the state. Aam Admi Party MP Sanjay Singh attacked the Bihar government and allege...

Denmark to ease coronavirus restrictions further from June 8

Danish museums, amusement parks, and cinemas will be allowed to reopen from June 8, the government said on Friday, after it struck a deal with parliament on how restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 could be eased further. In the thir...

BMW launches 8 Series Gran Coupe, M8 Coupe in India

German luxury carmaker BMW on Friday launched its 8 Series Gran Coupe and M8 Coupe in India priced between Rs 1.3 crore and Rs 2.15 crore. The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is powered by a 3-litre, 6-cylinder in-line BSVI petrol engine. This is t...

Pro-Beijing lawmakers, democrats clash in Hong Kong legislature

Rival lawmakers scuffled in Hong Kongs legislature on Friday in a row over electing the chairman of a key committee, a fresh sign of rising political tension as the coronavirus pandemic tapers off in the Chinese-ruled city.Lawmakers shouted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020