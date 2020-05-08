FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the new coronavirus

More than 3.86 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 268,620 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 0523 GMT on Friday.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE * Total cases in Germany increased by 1,209 to 167,300 and the death toll rose by 147 to 7,266. * Russia overtook France and Germany, with the fifth-highest number of cases in the world. Restrictions in Moscow have been extended until May 31. * France's total death toll reached almost 26,000. * Deaths in Italy climbed by 274, against 369 the day before. The daily tally of new infections declined to 1,401 from 1,444 on Wednesday. * Turkey's death toll rose by 57 to 3,641. * The number of corporate insolvencies in Britain fell a third in April, compared with the year before, even as the COVID-19 pandemic hammered the economy, figures compiled by KPMG showed, as government support packages kept firms afloat.

AMERICAS * More than 1.26 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus in the United States and 75,727 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 0523 GMT on Friday. * U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have tested negative for the new coronavirus after a member of the U.S. military who works at the White House as a valet came down with the virus. * The malaria treatment repeatedly championed by U.S. President Donald Trump as a "game-changer" in the fight against COVID-19 has again failed to show a benefit in patients hospitalized with the disease. * Michigan said its factories can reopen on May 11. * Brazil registered 9,888 new cases and 610 deaths in the past 24 hours, while Mexico reported 1,982 new cases and 257 fatalities. * The World Bank approved $506 million in emergency loans and grants for Ecuador.

ASIA-PACIFIC * China reported one new case for May 7, down from two cases the day before. The total number of cases now stands at 82,886, and the death toll unchanged at 4,633. * Chinese researchers who tested sperm of men infected with COVID-19 found that a minority of them had the new coronavirus in their semen, opening up a small chance the disease could be transmitted sexually, scientists said. * More Japanese prefectures were reporting zero cases on a daily basis, and lifting the state of emergency for those regions was within sight, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura has said. * Cases in Pakistan surged past 25,000 on Friday, just hours before the government was due to lift lockdown steps. Officials reported 1,764 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 25,837. Deaths rose by 30 to 594. * Australia will ease social distancing restrictions in four-week increments, two sources told Reuters.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Sudan has recommended that a lockdown of the state of Khartoum be extended by 10 days from Sunday.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Asian shares rose as investors focused on talks between the U.S. and Chinese trade officials and solid corporate earnings rather than the looming release of data expected to show the worst U.S. unemployment rate in more than 70 years. * California will face a budget deficit of $54.3 billion due to a huge drop in revenue combined with increased expenses linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. * Jordan's budget deficit is expected to rise by at least one billion dinars ($1.4 billion). * Japan's household spending plunged in March and service-sector activity shrank at a record pace in April. * The Bank of England said Britain could be headed for its biggest economic slump in over 300 years and kept the door open for more stimulus next month.